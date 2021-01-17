Dense Fog In Odisha: Met Issues Yellow Warning For Five Districts

Bhubaneswar: The regional meteorological centre here on Sunday predicted dense fog for several parts of the State for the next 24 hours.

The weather department also issued a Yellow Warning for five districts of the State. Dense fog is very likely to occur at a few places in the districts of Boudh, Nayagarh, Kandhamal, Puri, and Kalahandi, it said.

After the Meteorological Department issued the dense fog warning, the Special Relief Commissioner (SRC) directed the collectors of the said districts to stay alert and take precautionary measures.

The office of the SRC, in a release, also said that police and transport officials of the respective districts may take necessary steps for controlling the plying of vehicles on highways during dense fog to avoid any road accident.

Notably, Phulbani recorded the lowest temperature of the day with 5.0 degree Celsius. The State Capital city, on the other hand, witnessed a temperature of 16 degree Celsius, said the weatherman.