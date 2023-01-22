Dense fog in Odisha: Low visibility affects vehicular movement

Bhubaneswar: The twin city Bhubaneswar and Cuttack along with various other places of Odisha woke up to a foggy morning on Sunday. Though the winter chill has subsided, the state still continues to witness dense fog in various places.

Due to the dense fog in Odisha, the visibility has fallen to about 50 meters. The low visibility caused by the dense fog has disrupted the vehicular movement.

As per the Meteorological Department, the density of fog will decrease from today. Light to moderate fog will be seen in Cuttack, Jagatsinghpur, Khurda, Puri, Ganjam, Nayagarh, Kandhamal, Angul and Dhenkanal districts.

Similarly, the weather in the state will remain dry, said the Regional Meteorological Center. There is no possibility of significant change in the temperature of the state for the next 5 days. The department has said that there is no possibility of increase in cold in the state.

Yesterday, the lowest temperature in the state was recorded at 12.5 degrees in Koraput, 12.5 degrees in Queental and 13.0 degrees in Sundargarh. Cuttack recorded a minimum temperature of 17 degrees and Bhubaneswar recorded a night temperature of 17.5 degrees.