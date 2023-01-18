Dense fog expected in some districts of Odisha, yellow warning issued

Bhubaneswar: While the mercury in Odisha is gradually rising up giving some respite from cold, due to the humid air, many parts of the state are covered with a thick blanket of fog.

Meteorological Center of Bhubaneswar has issued a yellow warning in as many as six districts of the state. These are Kalahandi, kandhamal, Nayagarh, Cuttack, Ganjam, and Gajapati. These places are expected to see isolated patches of dense fog in some places. The visibility is expected to be very poor due to the thick fog. The range of visibility can be as low as 50 meters in some places.

The visibility in Nayagarh is expected to be the lowest with clearance of only about 30 meters. Gopalpur and Khurda are expected to have visibility of 50 meters, while Cuttack and Phulbani will have visibility of 100 meters.

Meanwhile, Angul, Koraput, Baripada, Paradip, Bhawanipatna, and Sambalpur are expected to experience medium amount of fog. The visibility in these places will be 200 meters, for Angul and Koraput, 300 meters for Baripada, 500 meters for Paradip and Bhawanipatna, *00 meters for Sambalpur, and 900 meters for Hirakud.

The capital city of Odisha, Bhubaneswar meanwhile is expected to have mostly cloudy skies with the minimum temperature of 19 degrees.