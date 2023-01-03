Dense fog expected in few districts of Odisha, traffic advisory issued

Bhubaneswar: As the weather continues to fluctuate by a few degrees in Odisha since the last few days, providing some amount of relief from the bone-chilling cold, Indian Meteorological Department has released a bulletin regarding the possibility of heavy fog.

According to the Meteorological department of Bhubaneswar, districts of Malkangiri, Koraput, Rayagada, Kalahandi, Bolangir, Kandhamal, Sonepur, Sambalpur, Angul, Jharsuguda, Dhenkanal, Nabarangpur, and Cuttack might see shallow to moderate amount of fog on January 3, 2023, that is today.

Indian Meteorological Department stated in the midday bulletin released yesterday that the districts of Angul, Bolangir, Dhenkanal, Kalahandi, Kandhamal, and Sonepur will see dense fog from the afternoon January 2, 2023 to the morning of January 3, 2023, that is today.

Keeping the dense fog in mind, the office of Odisha Special Relief Commissioner issued a notice to the DG of Police and traffic commissioner. It included an advisory mentioning that police and transport officials of the districts that have been mentioned should take necessary steps to ensure a smooth and controlled flow of vehicles on highways during dense fog, so as to avoid any road accidents.