Bhubaneswar/Cuttack: The twin cities of Cuttack and Bhubaneswar experienced dense fog on Wednesday. Fog threw life out of gear in most parts here in the morning today.

At major points of the capital city Bhubaneswar including Master Canteen Square, AG Square, Vani Vihar and Jaydev Vihar commuters had a tough time due to poor visibility starting from early morning.

Traffic confusion has been seen on the roads and highways between the two cities.

While people preferred to remain indoors, shops and make shift eateries saw low business in both the cities due to the fog.

Meanwhile, the IMD Regional Centre located at Bhubaneswar had predicted that the fog situation will continue for the next couple of days and the temperature might dip in next 24 hours.