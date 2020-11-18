fog in twin cities
File Photo

Dense Fog Envelopes Twin Cities, Causes Traffic Snarls

By WCE 2

Bhubaneswar/Cuttack: The twin cities of Cuttack and Bhubaneswar experienced dense fog on Wednesday. Fog threw life out of gear in most parts here in the morning today.

At major points of the capital city Bhubaneswar including Master Canteen Square, AG Square, Vani Vihar and Jaydev Vihar commuters had a tough time due to poor visibility starting from early morning.

Traffic confusion has been seen on the roads and highways between the two cities.

While people preferred to remain indoors, shops and make shift eateries saw low business in both the cities due to the fog.

Meanwhile, the IMD Regional Centre located at Bhubaneswar had predicted that the fog situation will continue for the next couple of days and the temperature might dip in next 24 hours.

You might also like
Business

Gold Becomes Less Expensive In Bhubaneswar On Wednesday

State

Talcher Rural Development Asst Engineer Under Vigilance Net

State

321 Kg Ganja Seized In Odisha’s Koraput, 2 Arrested

State

Odisha govt approves 4 projects worth Rs 464.72 crore

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.