Dense fog engulfs twin cities of Bhubaneswar and Cuttack

Bhubaneswar: Twin cities of Bhubaneswar and Cuttack woke up to a thick layer of fog engulfing them. Some places of the cities experienced such heavy fogging that visibility was sorely affected. The visibility was reduced to as low as 200 to 50 meters in certain areas. As a result of this, road transport has been rendered very difficult.

It should be noted that the state is experiencing a gradual rise in temperature since the last couple of days thanks to the humid wind blowing through. Although the temperature in Odisha is not expected to see any drastic changes in temperature now, the humidity and temperature change have caused foggy weather to prevail in many districts.

Meteorological department has issued a warning for the states of Keonjhar, Angul, Dhenkanal, Jajpur, Cuttack, and Khurda with regards to dense fog. Some places in these districts are expected to experience dense fog during the next 24 hours. Since the visibility will be very low with heavy fog hanging in the air, vehicular movement will be sorely affected in these areas as well.