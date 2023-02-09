Bhubaneswar: Dense fog engulfs twin cities of Bhubaneswar and Cuttack on Thursday. The dense fog caused drop in visibility, which affected the vehicular movement in the cities.

It was difficult to drive on the roads in the early morning hours due to the low visibility. The visibility dropped to 20-30 meters in the morning.

The school children face difficulties in going to school in the morning.

The fog cleared up as the son rose later on.

Various other places of Odisha has also experienced foggy mornings on Thursday.