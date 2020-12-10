Bhubaneswar/Cuttack: The twin cities of Cuttack and Bhubaneswar witnessed a dense layer of fog and its adjoining areas on Thursday morning and disrupted routine life.

Vehicular movement was badly hit during the morning hours and the commuters were seen cautiously driving due to poor visibilty.

Meanwhile, the IMD Regional Centre at Bhubaneswar had predicted that the temperature might drop after Dec 12 and the weather condition will remain dry.