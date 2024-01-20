Dense fog warning issued for 18 districts of Odisha, Know details

Bhubaneswar: The regional centre of the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecasted that Odisha will witness dense fog for the next three days. Along with the dense fog, some places of the North innermost Odisha will receive light rainfall too. As per IMD, the dense fog is very likely to occur between 8.30 AM of January 20 and 8.30 AM of January 22.

A yellow warning for dense fog has been issued for as many as 18 districts of the state today. Dense fog is very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Kandhamal, Nayagarh, Khurda, Ganjam, Kalahandi, Balangir, Sonepur, Boudh, Cuttack, Dhenkanal and Angul.

Dry air full of water vapor is entering the state under the influence of the high-pressure area formed in the Bay of Bengal. As a result, some places of the state will receive light to moderate rain. Rain is likely to continue for another 7 days. The weather will remain dry in the state from January 20, 2024. The Meteorological Center has predicted that the some places of the state will receive rain and the sky will remain cloudy from January 23, 2024.