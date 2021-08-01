Dengue scare haunts Cuttack city, 8 cases detected

Cuttack: Amid the prevailing second wave of Covid-19, emergence of dengue menace with the onset of monsoon has raised concern for residents of Cuttack city. As many as 8 dengue cases have been reported so far since January.

City Health officer Satyabrat Mohapatra however informed, that if any symptoms of fever, along with Covid, dengue test should also be done complusory.

Jagatpur, Jobra, Kumbharsahi, Khapuria Indsutrial Area and Medical Road have been spotted as hotspots as the patients are found to have link with Bhubaneswar.

Considering the surge in dengue disease, authorities of the SCB Medical College and Hospital have opened a special 30-bed dengue ward.