Dengue scare haunts Cuttack city, 8 cases detected

By WCE 1

Cuttack: Amid the prevailing second wave of Covid-19, emergence of dengue menace with the onset of monsoon has raised concern for residents of Cuttack city. As many as 8 dengue cases have been reported so far since January.

City Health officer Satyabrat Mohapatra however informed, that if any symptoms of fever, along with Covid, dengue test should also be done complusory.

Related News

Woman dhaba owner shot dead by miscreants in Odisha

10-year-old hacked to death by neighbour in Odisha, accused…

Jagatpur, Jobra, Kumbharsahi, Khapuria Indsutrial Area and Medical Road have been spotted as hotspots as the patients are found to have link with Bhubaneswar.

Considering the surge in dengue disease, authorities of the SCB Medical College and Hospital have opened a special 30-bed dengue ward.

You might also like
State

44kg Ganja seized in Odisha, 3 peddler arrested

State

Woman dhaba owner shot dead by miscreants in Odisha

State

Petrol and Diesel prices remains same in Bhubaneswar for second consecutive day;…

State

Bhitarkanika national park to reopen for tourists from Aug 5

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.