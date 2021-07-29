Dengue menace creates havoc in Bhubaneswar, 32 new cases detected

Bhubaneswar: More 32 cases of dengue infection have been detected in Bhubaneswar in a single day, taking the total number of patients to 453. Reports said that the dengue infection has mostly spread in Sailashree Vihar, Niladri Vihar and Badagada Brit Colony areas of Bhubaneswar.

Amidst the prevailing Covid-19 pandemic, rising cases of dengue has increased Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation’s (BMC) concern towards the citizens as in both the cases awareness and precautionary measures plays a vital role.

The surveillance has been intensified by BMC. As of Wednesday, the doctors have visited more than 450 houses for the surveillance.

A total of 86 cases have been detected from North Zone of Bhubaneswar. Maximum of the cases are being detected from ward no 14, 17, 7 and 42, added reports.

Currently, five to 10 cases of dengue are being detected almost every day. As many as 30 patients are under treatment in Capital Hospital.

Various preventive measures has to be taken every day such as not letting water to accumulate around the house, using mosquito net, mosquito coil and wearing full clothes to keep the body covered.