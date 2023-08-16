Anti-dengue drive in Bhubaneswar from today, BMC to start intensive testing and impose fines

Bhubaneswar: The BMC has planned a dengue drive in Bhubaneswar from today, there will be intensive testing and imposition of fines. Cases of dengue is on a constant rise in Bhubaneswar, said reliable reports.

The BMC had decided in a high-level meeting that it will deploy drones to tackle the mosquito menace in Bhubaneswar from August 15.

Drones will be involved in mosquito control in impassable, unused swampy areas with no roads or places with no accessibility. The drones will be used to spray chemical in the inaccessible areas of the city. The number of mosquito smog vehicles will be increased.

The BMC further informed that grass and bush cutting team will be increased. It is further worth mentioning that, the technical team will conduct a survey in the areas with high mosquito breeding.

According to BMC Commissioner Vijay Amruta Kulange, the teams of the city civic body shall commence random visit and inspect domestic, commercial and institutional establishments from August 15 onward and will impose fine upto Rs 5,000 if found stagnant water.

“As we all are aware that the monsoon season has arrived and dengue incidents in the city are increasing. Stagnant water which has not been emptied leads to dengue mosquito breeding and in the monsoon the cases increase,” the BMC Commissioner wrote while urging the people.

“Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) is taking all possible measures to mitigate dengue risks through surveillance of potential dengue mosquito breeding sports, fogging, spraying larvae oil and creating awareness amongst the citizen in general to curb dengue mosquito breeding. However, without active public participation and involvement, this cannot be achieved. As such there is no vaccine for dengue and hence prevention of mosquito breeding is most crucial to fight this menace,” he added.

Kulange further said that therefore, I appeal to all the citizens to inspect the indoor and outdoor surroundings of their house, offices, institutions, business spaces/ shops and nearby areas to identify possible breeding points/ centres such as flower pot, coconut shell, plastic sheets, pet bowl, discarded electronic items, paper cups, unused tyres, unused utensils, cola canes etc. and empty those if found with stagnated water.

“BMC team shall commence random visit and inspection of domestic, commercial and institutional establishments from 15.08.2023 onward and if potential dengue breeding source/ mosquito/ larvae is found in any household a fine of Rs 1,000 shall be imposed and if found in any commercial premise/ building/structure or office/ institutions, Rs 5,000 shall be imposed for their negligence,” he warned in the letter.