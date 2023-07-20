Demands intensify to open all 4 doors of Puri Jagannath temple for visitors

Puri: The demands of opening all the four entry doors of the Puri Jagannath Temple for the visitors has intensified on Thursday.

According to o reports, the devotees will enter the temple through three doors. Devotees will enter through the south, west and Singha (main) doors and exit through the north door, is the demand.

The decision will be taken in this regard within two to three days, informed the District Magistrate Sarkar Burma. He further added that the preparations in this regard have begun.

In the first phase, the district administration and police administration officers have assessed the situation for the entry of devotees through the west door. A barricade has been erected for this purpose, said reports.

Initially, it is being considered by the administration to allow only the residents of Puri to enter through the west door by showing their identity cards. Plans are also underway to provide car parking and storage facilities near the west door.

It is worth mentioning that, Puri district Lawyers Association has also demanded for opening the four gates of the temple. The association further demanded that all four gates of the Puri Jagannath Temple should be opened for the trouble-free viewing of the divine trinity by all the devotees.

In earlier times also, the four gates were opened. A 10-member committee of the District Lawyers Association has been formed. The team will meet the District Magistrate on July 21, said reports.