Home Delivery of Fresh Vegetables By Mayurbhanj District Admin During COVID-19 Lock Down

Baripada: Mayurbhanj district administration has initiated home delivery of vegetables during the lockdown. The vegetable markets in Baripada were very crowded even though the lockdown was implemented.

Keeping the idea of social distancing and crowd management in mind, the district administration started home-delivery of vegetables with the help of Farmer’s Producer Group, Mayurbhanj.

Now the residents of the town can avail home-delivery of vegetables which are cultivated by local farmers.

The Farmer’s producer group was formed by ORMAS ( Odisha Rural Development and Marketing Society) for the profitability of the local farmers.