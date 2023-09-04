Delivery in trolley rickshaw in Odisha as ambulance fails to reach pregnant woman

Balasore: A delivery in trolley rickshaw in Odisha yet again as an ambulance failed to reach a pregnant woman in Nilagiri assembly constituency.

According to reports, a pregnant woman was forced to give birth in a trolley as the Janani ambulance failed to reach her in time.

Such a rare incident reportedly happened in the Nilgiri assembly constituency of Balasore district in Odisha. According to information available, the wife of Hemant Kar of Dahisahi village of Niligiri Block under Sajnagarh Panchayat limits was forced to give birth in a trolley rickshaw.

It is worth mentioning that the woman was ten months pregnant when she experienced labour pain. But, the Janani Express and 108 Ambulance were contacted at around 8 pm, but they did not reach.

After hours of delay and waiting, the family was forced to bring the pregnant woman to the medical center in a trolley rickshaw. According to reports, she gave birth to a baby girl on the trolley rickshaw half way to the hospital.

Later, the mother and child were admitted to the Nilagiri Medical Center. Both are undergoing treatment, said reports on Monday. The health condition of the mother and baby girl is yet to be ascertained. A detailed reports is awaited in this matter.