Delhi flood-affected family to get Rs 10,000 financial help

New Delhi: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal today announced financial assistant to each family which has been affected by the recent blood in the National Capital City.

As per Kejriwal’s announcement, every flood-affected family would be given Rs 10,000 as financial help. He made the announcement through a Twitter post.

“Many very poor families living on the banks of Yamuna have suffered a lot. In some families, the entire household goods were washed away. Ten thousand rupees per family will be given as financial help to every flood-affected family,” tweeted Kejriwal.

“Special camps will be organized for those whose papers like Aadhaar cards etc. have been washed away. The children whose clothes and books were washed away, will be given these on behalf of the schools,” he added.