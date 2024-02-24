Delhi Cyber police raids at Bhubaneswar apartment, detains man

Bhubaneswar: A team of Delhi Cyber police conducted a raid at an apartment in Bomikhal area of Bhubaneswar yesterday midnight and have detained a man.

The accused has been identified as Prabhat Kumar Mohapatra, a resident at RB apartment in Bomikhal area.

Reports say, Prabhat has been accused of hacking a website. The Delhi police reached Odisha via tracking the IP address that has been used for hacking a website.

The raids were conducted with the help of Laxmi Sagar police. They have recovered a computer and mobile phone from Prabhat which are being verified now by the Cyber police.

Till now, the police have made no comments in this connection.