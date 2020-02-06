Delegation of Indian Army

Delegation of Indian Army visits KISS in Odisha

By KalingaTV Bureau
Bhubaneswar: A delegation of the Indian Army visited the Kalinga Institute of Social Sciences (KISS) here in Odisha on Thursday.

After arrival girl students of KISS welcomed the members of the delegation by marking their foreheads with sandalwood paste and garlanding them.

The delegation constituted of officials of the Indian Army and Indian Navy. AVM of Indian Air Force BV Upadhyay led the delegation during this visit.

The members of the delegation visited various departments of KISS and spent time with 27 thousand students of the institute.

