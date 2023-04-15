Delegates of Gen Next Democracy Network Meet CM

Bhubaneswar: Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik today interacted with the delegates of Gen Next Democracy Network Programme organized by Indian Council of Cultural Relations. They are in a 10-day visit to India, and they are now in Odisha.

Welcoming the guests to Odisha Chief Minister Patnaik spoke about fascinating art, architecture, culture and heritage of Odisha, the natural bounties of the state, and the transformation that is taking place in Odisha for last several years. He expected the members will have a nice learning experience about Odisha and its culture and development.

Members from 8 countries, namely – Belgium, Brazil, Bulgaria, Croatia, Guyana, Mongolia, Portugal and South Africa met the Chief Minister at convention centre in Lok Seva Bhawan. The ICCR is organizing the programme to commemorate the 75 years of Independence, and members from 75 countries are coming to India.

Odia Language, Lierature & Culture Additional Chief Secretary Shri Satyabrata Sahu said that the delegates have visited Konark, Harirajpur, State Museum, Maritime museum, state assembly to learn about Odisha and the democratic system.

The delegates appreciated the art and culture of Odisha and the strides made in development front in the state under the leadership of the Chief Minister.

Secretary to CM (5T) Shri VK Pandian and other senior officers of the state government were present.