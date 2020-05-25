Odisha MLA celebrates birthday with supporters

Defying lockdown norms, Odisha MLA celebrates birthday with supporters; Video goes viral

By KalingaTV Bureau

Bhubaneswar: At a time when the Naveen Patnaik government is leaving no stone unturned to tackle the crisis caused by the novel coronavirus outbreak in Odisha, a ruling party MLA has celebrated his birthday with his supporters violating social distancing norms.

A video of Kuchinda MLA Kishore Chandra Nayak celebrating his birthday in a jungle is making the rounds on social media.

In the video, Nayak can be seen cutting the birthday cake and sharing the pieces of cake with his supporters including some women. The MLA and his followers also got the birthday cake smeared on each other’s face.

More than anything else, the MLA and his supporters did not wear face mask, nor maintain any social distancing norms to contain the possible spread of COVID-19.

