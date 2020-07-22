Deer Rescued From Well In Anandapur Forest Of Odisha

By KalingaTV Bureau

Anandapur: The personnel of the Ramchandra Forest Department rescued a deer which had fallen into a well at Baranga jungle near Nandabara village in Anandapur Wildlife Range Forest in Keonjhar district today.

According to reports, a deer accidentally fell into the well in the morning hours. The locals alerted forest department in Ramchandrapur.

On being informed, the forest department team along with volunteers reached the spot and pulled the deer out of the well using ropes cautiously.

After proper health examination the rescued deer was safely released into Baranga forest.

 

 

You might also like
State

Thousands Of Aadhar Cards Found Dumped On Roadside In Odisha’s Angul

State

Youth Belonging To Odisha’s Cuttack Provides Exemplary Service To Mankind

State

Week-Long Shutdown Declared in Odisha’s Rayagada

State

Four Elected Rajya Sabha MPs From Odisha To Take Oath Today

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.