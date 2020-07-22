Deer Rescued From Well In Anandapur Forest Of Odisha

Anandapur: The personnel of the Ramchandra Forest Department rescued a deer which had fallen into a well at Baranga jungle near Nandabara village in Anandapur Wildlife Range Forest in Keonjhar district today.

According to reports, a deer accidentally fell into the well in the morning hours. The locals alerted forest department in Ramchandrapur.

On being informed, the forest department team along with volunteers reached the spot and pulled the deer out of the well using ropes cautiously.

After proper health examination the rescued deer was safely released into Baranga forest.