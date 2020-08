Bhubaneswar: A male swamp deer dies due to prolonged illness at the Nandankanan Zoological Park in Bhubaneswar.

Jayant Das, Deputy Director, Nandankanan Zoo said, the postmortem report is awaited. This would help ascertain the cause of death.

It is to be noted that presently there are 3 male deer, 5 female doe and 3 fawns.

Further details awaited.