Deepika displays DNA test report, continues to protest in front of boyfriend’s house in Odisha

Berhampur: In a shocking revelation, Deepika who continues to sits in protest in front of her boyfriend’s house in Berhampur of Ganjam district in Odisha, showed a DNA report to support claim.

According to the claims of Deepika the DNA report clearly shows that, the boy in question is the son of Deepika and Dinesh.

While speaking to Kalinga TV on August 10, Deepika claimed that the mother and grand-mother of K. Dinesh, her boyfriend, threw chilli powder and water at her so that she leaves the place.

“It is more than a year that I had staged protest but I am yet to get justice. Which is why I resumed my protest now but they have been torturing me by throwing chilli powder and water at me so that I will vacant the spot. But, I will continue my protest until I get justice.” she said.

Later, Deepika, who got burning sensation after being thrown the chilli powder, filed a complaint at the office of the Berhampur Superintendent of Police (SP) and sought justice. Following this, a notice was served to the duos.

“After the discussion with the SP), I am hopeful of getting a copy of my DNA report. Everyone including the police is saying that I am lying as I do not have the DNA report. However, I will show them who I am and who is the father of my child,” Deepika said.

Speaking about the development, Berhampur City SP said that a copy of the DNA report will be given to Deepika as she has sought the same. However, her protest is illegal as the matter is sub-judice at the court. She has been advised to have faith on the judiciary system. But as she is not listening to the advices, police will council her.

It is to be noted here that Deepika resorted to protest at the same place once again from the night of August 8 demanding acceptance as Dinesh’s wife.