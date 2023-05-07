Deepali is a daughter of the soil and she will serve Jharsuguda well: Naveen Patnaik

Jharsuguda: Odisha Chief Minister and Biju Janata Dal (BJD) President Naveen Patnaik on Sunday campaigned for party candidate for Jharsuguda bypoll, Deepali Das, the daughter of slain Minister Naba Kisore Das, and sough votes for her.

Patnaik addressed a public rally at Amilipali in Jharsuguda. He started his speech by paying tributes to Veer Surendra Sai and offering condolences to Naba Das.

“Naba Das was loved by the people. Nab Das was known throughout Odisha as a popular leader, abled MLA and Minister. He is not with us today but the people of Jharsuguda will always remember him for his work,” the BJD president said.

He further said, “Today, to take over his responsibility, to serve you, his daughter Deepali Das has come forward. You know, she is a highly educated girl. She has special interest in social service. I believe, if given an opportunity to serve the people of Jharsuguda, she can do it efficiently.”

“Jharsuguda is always developing. You believe in development. That is why the Biju Janata Dal has been with you. Biju Janata Dal believes in the welfare of women. It believes in empowerment of women, farmer and youths. Jharsuguda has a unique identity in the field of industry. With your continued cooperation, Jharsuguda can become the number one industrial district in the country,” he urged.

Naveen also said, “Winning and losing are part of elections. So we all must maintain decency during election campaign. No one, especially, our women and our mothers should be abused and disrespected. During the Padmapur by-election, you know how opposition party treated a girl who lost her father. Unfortunately, here too they are treating Deepali in the same way. It makes me very sad.”

“Deepali is a daughter of this soil. I have the hope that you will give her a chance to serve this soil. My request, you bless Biju Janata Dal candidate Deepali Das and vote on the conch symbol,” he requested.

