Deepali Das wins Jharsuguda By poll, by 48,619 votes

Jharsuguda: The candidate of the ruling party Deepali Das of Biju Janata Dal (BJD) has won the elections in the Jharsuguda Constituency by-election said results on Saturday.

BJD’s Deepali Das has won by 48,619 votes, said reports.

It is worth mentioning that Deepali has won with a higher margin than her father, which is another added feather to her cap.

Deepali has said that she is delighted about the fact that the people of Jharsuguda have shown faith in her.

The ruling Biju Janata Dal (BJD) was seen leading in Odisha’s Jharsuguda Constituency by election against its nearest rival, BJP in all the rounds.

After completing all the formalities, the Jharsuguda returning officer will formally announce the bypoll results and hand over certificate to the winning candidate, informed the Odisha Chief Election Officer (CEO) Nikunja Bihari Dhal.

Counting of votes began at 8 a.m. on Saturday amid tight security at Jharsuguda Engineering School.

Counting is being conducted on 14 tables. As votes polled in 253 booths will be counted, there will be 18 full rounds and another partial round.

Three-lawyer security arrangements have been made in and around the counting centre. It was expected that the counting would be completed between 4 p.m. to 6 p.m., they said.

A total of 79.21 per cent of 2.21 lakh voters exercised their franchise in the bypoll held on May 10.

The byelection was held following the murder of sitting MLA and the then Health Minister Naba Kishore Das on January 29 this year.