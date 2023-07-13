Deep depression to cause heavy rainfall across Odisha

Bhubaneswar: A low pressure is likely to develop over the Bay of Bengal, resulting in heavy rainfall across Odisha. As per predictions, the low pressure is to intensify into deep depression early next week. It is likely to cross the Odisha coast by July 21, causing rain showers in several areas of the state.

According to forecasts, rainfall is likely to intensify across the state from July 18. The low pressure is likely to form between July 18-19. It is to touch the Odisha coast after passing through Ganjam and Jagatsinghpur on July 21.

With this, heavy to very heavy rainfall across Odisha is expected from July 18 to July 24.

The state has experienced a deficit in rainfall this monsoon season. Till now, there has been a rainfall decline of about 27 percent from the expected average rainfall. While highest rainfall so far has been recorded at Devgarh, Kalahandi has recorded the lowest.