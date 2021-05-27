Bhubaneswar: The prisoner capacity in Odisha had gone up 20,150 as on May 1. As per various measures taken by the High Power Committee towards decongestion of prisons, the prison population drastically came down to 18,580 as on May 26.

According to the information collected from various jails indicates that around 816 number of prisoners have been detected with Covid symptoms during May month, out of which 420 have already recovered till May 26.

Rest of the prisoners are undergoing treatment as per the protocols of Health Department. Till May 26, 658 number of prisoners have been shifted from over congested jails with permission of trying courts.

There has been no reports of Covid cases from 54 jails out of 87 this year.

However as a precautionary and preventive measure, all sub jails have been provided Rs 15,000 each towards procurement of corona preventive medicines and kits. Similarly, all district jails and special jails have been provided Rs 25,000 each for above mentioned purpose.

Emphasis has been laid on sanitization, cleaning, disinfection of wards and prisons. The critically ill patients are being sent to Covid care hospitals.

Besides, the fire department have given assistance to all jails through supply of Sodium Hypochlorite Solution towards disinfection of jails. Local CDMOs and sub-collectors are looking after healthcare of prisoners periodically.

The Nodal Medical Officer of Prisons Directorate has been guiding the jail superintendents and medical officers. The situation of the jails is being monitored through regular video conferencing.