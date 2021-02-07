Decomposed Hanging Body Recovered In Bhubaneswar

By WCE 2
dead body Bhubaneswar
Representational image

Bhubaneswar: Shocking, yet again a dead body has been found under mysterious circumstances from Bhubaneswar.

The gender of the decomposed hanging body is yet to be ascertained.

According to reports, the body was found hanging near a Ganesh temple in the forest near government engineering college in Ghatikia area of Bhubaneswar.

The reason of the death is yet to be ascertained however murder is  suspected.

Police has reached the spot, probe is underway.

