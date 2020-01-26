decomposed body found
Decomposed corpse of man found in Cuttack, murder suspected

Cuttack: Mystery shrouded the death of a middle-aged man whose body was found from Haripur forest under Choudwar police limits in Cuttack district today.

The identification of the deceased is yet to be ascertained.

Some locals who had been to Haripur forest this morning came across the body of the deceased post which the murder came to light. The corps was seen in full shirt and pant along with a jacket in a decomposed state with skull bones seen.

After intimation, police reached the spot and seized the body for autopsy post preliminary investigation with the help of the scientific team.

Further investigation is underway into the incident.

