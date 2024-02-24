Decomposed body of youth recovered from jungle in Ganjam

Ganjam: The Aska police on Saturday have recovered a decomposed body of a youth at the Cashew Jungle near Badi river under Aska police limits of Ganjam district.



The identity of the youth is yet to be ascertained.

According to reports, some local people spotted a decomposed body lying in the Cashew forest and informed the police about it.

On being informed, the Aska police reached the spot and recovered the body and sent it to the post-mortem. The police also found a bike in the jungle.

It is suspected that someone has killed the youth and threw him in the jungle.