Decomposed body of man found in Bhubaneswar

Bhubaneswar: A decomposed body of a 58-year-old man has been found in Shastri Nagar area in Bhubaneswar on Friday.

The deceased has been identified as Banabasi Behera.

Reportedly, Banabasi was living in a rented house in Shastri Nagar. He was working as a carpenter. It is being suspected that the incident has taken place two days ago.

It has been learnt that a woman was also living with Banabasi. However, she has been missing since the body has been found.

On getting the information, Kharvela Nagar police arrived at the spot and recovered the body.

The body has been sent for post mortem procedure and the cops have initiated a probe into the matter.