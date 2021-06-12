Bhubaneswar: Odisha reported 4,852 new Covid positive cases in the last 24 hours, informed the Information and Public Relations (I&PR) Department on Saturday taking the total tally to 8,47,313

The total 4,852 new Covid positives include 2765 quarantine cases and 2087 are local contacts.

District Wise Cases:

1. Angul: 275

2. Balasore: 364

3. Bargarh: 61

4. Bhadrak: 222

5. Balangir: 31

6. Boudh: 57

7. Cuttack: 505

8. Deogarh: 20

9. Dhenkanal: 150

10. Gajapati: 48

11. Ganjam: 40

12. Jagatsinghpur: 180

13. Jajpur: 382

14. Jharsuguda: 16

15. Kalahandi: 60

16. Kandhamal: 83

17. Kendrapada: 287

18. Keonjhar: 96

19. Khurda: 649

20. Koraput: 88

21. Malkangiri: 89

22. Mayurbhanj: 210

23. Nawarangpur: 108

24. Nayagarh: 136

25. Nuapada: 22

26. Puri: 237

27. Rayagada: 105

28. Sambalpur: 41

29. Sonepur: 35

30. Sundargarh: 157

Besides the state pool has 98 positive cases.