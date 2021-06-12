Odisha maintains declining trend in daily Covid cases

Covid
Bhubaneswar: Odisha reported 4,852 new Covid positive cases in the last 24 hours, informed the Information and Public Relations (I&PR) Department on Saturday taking the total tally to 8,47,313

The total 4,852 new Covid positives include 2765 quarantine cases and 2087 are local contacts.

District Wise Cases:

1. Angul: 275
2. Balasore: 364
3. Bargarh: 61
4. Bhadrak: 222
5. Balangir: 31
6. Boudh: 57
7. Cuttack: 505
8. Deogarh: 20
9. Dhenkanal: 150
10. Gajapati: 48
11. Ganjam: 40
12. Jagatsinghpur: 180
13. Jajpur: 382
14. Jharsuguda: 16
15. Kalahandi: 60
16. Kandhamal: 83
17. Kendrapada: 287
18. Keonjhar: 96
19. Khurda: 649
20. Koraput: 88
21. Malkangiri: 89
22. Mayurbhanj: 210
23. Nawarangpur: 108
24. Nayagarh: 136
25. Nuapada: 22
26. Puri: 237
27. Rayagada: 105
28. Sambalpur: 41
29. Sonepur: 35
30. Sundargarh: 157

Besides the state pool has 98 positive cases.

