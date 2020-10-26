Bhubaneswar: The Covid-19 count is constantly on the rise, with the State of Odisha reporting 1480 new cases on Monday. Odisha will soon cross the 2.8 lakh mark today taking the tally to 2,82,695.

New Positive Cases: 1480

In quarantine: 858

Local contacts: 622

(Details of local contacts will be shared by concerned District Administration)

District Wise Cases:

1. Angul: 141

2. Balasore: 84

3. Bargarh: 49

4. Bhadrak: 24

5. Balangir: 44

6. Boudh: 12

7. Cuttack: 106

8. Deogarh: 11

9. Dhenkanal: 25

10. Gajapati: 6

11. Ganjam: 20

12. Jagatsinghpur: 72

13. Jajpur: 56

14. Jharsuguda: 50

15. Kalahandi: 24

16. Kandhamal: 7

17. Kendrapada: 51

18. Keonjhar: 87

19. Khurda: 110

20. Koraput: 39

21. Malkangiri: 23

22. Mayurbhanj: 113

23. Nawarangpur: 40

24. Nayagarh: 28

25. Nuapada: 44

26. Puri: 47

27. Rayagada: 8

28. Sambalpur: 29

29. Sonepur: 14

30. Sundargarh: 90

31. State Pool: 26