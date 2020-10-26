covid tally odisha
Declining Trend Continues With 1480 Covid Positives In Odisha, Tally Reaches 2,82,695

By KalingaTV Bureau

Bhubaneswar: The Covid-19 count is constantly on the rise, with the State of Odisha reporting 1480 new cases on Monday. Odisha will soon cross the 2.8 lakh mark today taking the tally to 2,82,695.

New Positive Cases: 1480
In quarantine: 858
Local contacts: 622

(Details of local contacts will be shared by concerned District Administration)

District Wise Cases:

1. Angul: 141
2. Balasore: 84
3. Bargarh: 49
4. Bhadrak: 24
5. Balangir: 44
6. Boudh: 12
7. Cuttack: 106
8. Deogarh: 11
9. Dhenkanal: 25
10. Gajapati: 6
11. Ganjam: 20
12. Jagatsinghpur: 72
13. Jajpur: 56
14. Jharsuguda: 50
15. Kalahandi: 24
16. Kandhamal: 7
17. Kendrapada: 51
18. Keonjhar: 87
19. Khurda: 110
20. Koraput: 39
21. Malkangiri: 23
22. Mayurbhanj: 113
23. Nawarangpur: 40
24. Nayagarh: 28
25. Nuapada: 44
26. Puri: 47
27. Rayagada: 8
28. Sambalpur: 29
29. Sonepur: 14
30. Sundargarh: 90
31. State Pool: 26

