Decision to reopen schools for classes 1 to 8 in Odisha to be taken soon: Education Minister

Bhubaneswar: Odisha government on Saturday issued a new Covid guideline for the month of August. Special Relief Commissioner Pradeep Jena announced the guidelines during which he informed that the School and Mass Education department can review the pandemic situation and decide whether to reopen schools or not.

Meanwhile, speculations are ripe over the physical classes of Classes I to VIII students.

“The State government issued a new guideline for the month of August yesterday. Therefore, decision to reopen schools for class I to 8 students will be taken soon as discussions on this regard is underway,” said Dash while speaking to the media persons.

It is to be noted here that they physical classes for classes 10 and 12 students have already started while schools for standard 9 students will reopen on August 16.