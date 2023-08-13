Decision to reopen all doors of Puri Srimandir will be taken as per devotees’ need: Odisha Law Minister

Puri: All doors of Puri Srimandir will open as per the need of the devotees, informed Odisha Law Minister Jagannath Saraka on Sunday.

Speaking to the media persons on the sidelines of a program in Puri, Saraka said that all the four doors of temple will reopen as per the requirement and convenience of the devotees. The temple administration and the district administration will take a decision at the right time, he added.

It is pertinent to mention here that all doors of the 12th Century Shrine were closed during the COVID pandemic. Later, the devotees were allowed to enter into the temple only through one gate (Singhadwara) while other three entrances continued to be shut causing lots of inconveniences for the visitors.

However, due to the growing demand of the reopening of the other three gates, the temple administration reopened the Paschima Dwara (west side door) from July 24, but only for the residents of Puri city. The other two gates Ashwa Dwara or Horse Gate on South side and Hasti Dwara or Elephant Gate on North side are yet to be opened.