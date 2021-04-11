Decision About Class 9 Exams In Odisha To Be Taken After Apr 30, Min Samir Das

Bhubaneswar: Decision regarding Class 9 examination shall be taken only after April 30 informed the Odisha School and Mass Education Minister Samir Ranjan Das on Sunday.

The Minister further added that, the syllabus of Class 9 is almost complete but the decision regarding the examinations shall be taken only after the schools resume.

He further informed that the decision will also depend on the Covid situation in the state.

It is noteworthy that, the Odisha government had announced suspension of offline classes from April 7 for Class 9 and 11 due to rising Covid cases.