Deceased Subhashree’s boyfriend Chittaranjan Jena arrested

By Subadh Nayak 28 0

Bhubaneswar: The boyfriend of Subhashree Mohapatra, who was found dead inside her house under mysterious circumstances in Shastri Nagar area of Bhubaneswar earlier this week, has been arrested by the Bhubaneswar–Cuttack Police Commissionerate.

While speaking to the media persons about the development in the case, Bhubaneswar DCP Prateek Singh said that Subhashree’s boyfriend Chittaranjan Jena has been arrested.

Police will take Chittaranjan Jena has on remand for further interrogation, he added.

Noteworthy, Subhashree’s body was recovered from her house under mysterious circumstances on Tuesday night. Some injury marks were found on her neck due to which it was suspected that she was strangulated to death.

However, her postmortem report, which was out today, revealed that Subhashree’s cause of death is asphyxia due to hanging.

You might also like
State

Odisha: 11,605 students get scholarships worth Rs 17 Cr, check details

State

Odia film ‘Adieu Godard’ releases today, gets shoutout from Anurag Kashyap

State

12545 DLs suspended, 888 vehicles seized during drive against helmetless riding in…

State

Special POCSO court judge Subas Bihari commits suicide, reason unknown

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.