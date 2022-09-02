Deceased Subhashree’s boyfriend Chittaranjan Jena arrested

Bhubaneswar: The boyfriend of Subhashree Mohapatra, who was found dead inside her house under mysterious circumstances in Shastri Nagar area of Bhubaneswar earlier this week, has been arrested by the Bhubaneswar–Cuttack Police Commissionerate.

While speaking to the media persons about the development in the case, Bhubaneswar DCP Prateek Singh said that Subhashree’s boyfriend Chittaranjan Jena has been arrested.

Police will take Chittaranjan Jena has on remand for further interrogation, he added.

Noteworthy, Subhashree’s body was recovered from her house under mysterious circumstances on Tuesday night. Some injury marks were found on her neck due to which it was suspected that she was strangulated to death.

However, her postmortem report, which was out today, revealed that Subhashree’s cause of death is asphyxia due to hanging.