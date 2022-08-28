police si swagatika behera death case

Deceased Police SI Swagatika Behera’s family Demand Crime Branch investigation, arrest of G Udayagiri IIC

By Subadh Nayak 6 0

Phulbani: Family members of Swagatika Behera, the Sub-Inspector of G Udayagiri police station, who was found dead at her quarters yesterday, demanded an investigation by the Crime Branch of Odisha police and immediate arrest of Rebati Sabar, the Inspector In-Charge (IIC) of the police station.

Swagatika’s family members staged a sit-in in front of the G. Udayagiri police station to press their demand.

Holding Rebati responsible for the death of the Sub-Inspector, they also filed a complaint against her with G. Udayagiri SDPO Tirupati Rao Patnaik and demanded her dismissal from police service.

Swagatika’s family members also threatened to commit suicide if their demand of Rebati’s arrest and dismissal from service are not fulfilled.

It is to be noted here that Swagatika, who is a native of Nirakarpur in the Khurda district, was found hanging from a ceiling with a scarf around her neck inside her office quarters in G. Udayagiri yesterday.

