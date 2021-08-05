Deceased Paralakhemundi ACF’s mother threatens self-immolation

Paralakhemundi: Demanding a fair investigation in the mysterious death of Paralakhemundi Assistant Conservator of Forest (ACF) Soumya Ranjan Mohapatra, his mother Tulashi on Thursday threatened self-immolation.

Tulashi’s threaten came hours after the family members requested Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik for a High Court-monitored SIT and CBI probe into the mysterious death of Soumya Ranjan.

On the other hand, the deceased ACF’s wife Bidyabharti Panda, one of the accused, would go to Paralakhemundi to face another round of interrogation.

Police likely to grill Bidyabharti and get answers of different questions like how her married life with Soumya Ranjan was and she could not know when fire engulfed Soumya Ranjan.

It is to be noted here that a team of Paralakhemundi Police had on Tuesday questioned Bidyabharti Panda for 4 hours and 30 minutes at her Kaptipada residence in Mayurbhanj district to get some information about the case. Prior to this, police had questioned her on July 20, 2021,

Notably, the Paralakhemundi ACF was rescued with severe burn injuries under mysterious circumstances from his official quarters in Paralakhemundi on July 12, 2021. However, he succumbed on the next day.