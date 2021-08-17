Deceased Paralakhemundi ACF’s family members write to President, seek CBI probe

Bhubaneswar: Family members of deceased Assistant Conservator of Forest (ACF) of Paralakhemundi, Soumya Ranjan Mohapatra, have written a letter to the President of Indian, Ram Nath Kovind seeking justice for the deceased forest official.

In his letter to the President, Soumya Ranjan’s father Abhiram Mohapatra said that he has no faith in Odisha police as it has failed to unearth the truth behind the mysterious death of the Soumya Ranjan ever after more than one month after his death. Hence, he has demanded a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) into the case.

On the other hand, the Odisha Crime Branch, which has taken over the case from the Paralakhemundi Police, has intensified its investigation. It is probing different angles of the case.

Earlier today, the Crime Branch officials interrogated the ambulance driver and the associate who had taken the victim to the hospital on the day of the incident. Prior to this, they had grilled six persons including the ACF’s cook Manmath Kambha, forest guards and a watcher of the Forest department yesterday.