Deceased Paralakhemundi ACF Saumya and wife had agreement not to live as couple for one year!

Paralakhemundi: Mother and auntie of deceased Paralakhemundi Assistant Conservator of Forest (ACF) Saumya Ranjan Mohapatra have made some shocking revelations about his relationship with his wife Bidyabharati Panda.

Saumya Ranjan’s mother Tulashi alleged that Saumya had informed her that an agreement was made between Bidyabharati and him not to have a relationship of husband and wife for one year.

Both of them used to fight often, claimed Tulashi adding that Bidyabharati had ran away somewhere after breaking her bangles and wiping out sindoor from her forehead. However, after a frantic search, Bidyabharati was found in Paralakhemundi DFO Keshari Behera’s house.

Tulashi also said that Bidyabharati had gone to Balangir to write some examination and demanded Rs 30,000 from Saumya saying that she would throw a bachelor’s party.

Bidyabharati Panda, Paralakhemundi DFO Keshari Behera, and cook Manmath Kamba are the culprit behind my son’s death, alleged Tulashi. They have killed him. Stringent action should be taken against them all, she demanded.

Saumya Ranjan’s auntie also alleged that he was always remaining under severe depression and used to ask her to offer prayer for him. Bidyabharati Panda and Paralakhemundi DFO have an illicit affair due to which there used to be fight between Saumya and Bidyabharati, she alleged.

Meanwhile, the investigation team from Paralakhemundi reached at Saumya Ranjan’s native Begunia village under Khaira block of Balasore district for investigation. They questioned Saumya’s mother and auntie.