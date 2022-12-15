Deceased Anand Toppo’s family members meet Bhubaneswar DCP, demand fair probe

Bhubaneswar: Deceased Anand Toppo’s family members met Bhubaneswar Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Prateek Singh today and demanded a fair probe into the alleged murder case.

Anand Toppo’s parents and elder brother reportedly met the DCP at his office near the Vani Vihar and submitted a memorandum seeking a fair investigation into the Anand Toppo murder case.

“On the fateful day, he (Anand) had called me and said that he was fine. However, after sometime he (Birendra Lakra) called me and informed that Anand died due by suicide. We suspect Birendra Lakra’s hand behind Anand’s death as since the day of Anand’s death, he (Birendra) never called neither was present when we went to see his body,” alleged Anand Toppo’s mother.

Joining her, Anand Toppo’s father Bandhan Tappo said, “With Anand Toppo’s death I am facing lot of problems. First of all, we lost him. Now, we are spending lot of money and getting tortured mentally. I have given some suggestion to the DCP. We will get justice if police probes accordingly.”

Notably, Anand was found dead in a flat under Infocity Police Station limits in February this year. Birendra Lakra, who was his roommate, reportedly informed Anand’s father Bandhan Tappo about his death saying that the deceased died by suicide.

However, as Lakra was not present at the spot when Anand reached and found some cut marks on the neck of his son he suspected some foul play and leveled murder allegations against the hockey star.

Soon, Bandhan went to the Infocity police station to file a case of murder against Lakra. However, IIC Samita Mishra refused to receive his complaint.

Later, Bandhan moved to the Orissa High Court seeking justice for his deceased son. Taking a serious note of the case, the court recently reprimanded the Infocity police station IIC and directed the Bhubaneswar DCP to bar the cop from field posting.

This apart, the Court also asked the DCP to monitor the probe into the murder case.

The Commissionerate Police has reportedly prepared a list of 25 people including Lakra in connection with the murder case and interrogating them one after the other. Till now, Lakra and Toppo’s girlfriend have been grilled by the cops.