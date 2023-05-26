Debasnana Purnima 2023: Puri SP reviews security arrangements

Puri: Puri Superintendent of Police (SP) K Vishal Singh today held a preparatory meeting for the security arrangement for the forthcoming Debasnana Purnima.

The SP held the discussions with senior officials and reviewed the security arrangements for the Debasnana Purnima, which is to be observed on June 4.

A total of 70 platoons of police force will be deployed to maintain law and order and provide security to the devotees. Besides, 20 additional SP rank officers and 90 senior officers will be in charge of the security arrangements.

According to the SP, the security arrangements have been divided into five parts. Tight security arrangements will be put in place inside and outside the 12th century shrine. Barricades will be erected from the Marchikot Chhak for the devotees’ peaceful darshan of Lord Jagannath and his siblings.

As there will be huge crowd of devotees to witness the Debasnana of deities, the district police have taken all possible steps to make successful.

Debasnana Purnima is the occasion during which Lord Balabhadra, Mahaprabhu Jagannath, Devi Subhadra and Chakradhar Sudarsan take a ceremonial bath with 108 pitchers of sacred water.

Also Read: OBC Survey In Odisha To Continue Till June 6