Debasish Samantray's 195 Puts Odisha In Command In Ranji Tie Against Services

By KalingaTV Bureau

Cuttack: A solid batting performance from Odisha has put them in a commanding position in the Ranji trophy match against Services in the city.

Odisha which has managed to take a lead after the end of second day piled on runs and reached 540.  Debasish Samantray who remained unbeaten on 96 completed his century and was finally out for 195.

Samantray was supported by Suryakant Pardhan who scored 64 runs from only 28 balls. Pradhan’s innings included 10 boundaries including six sixes.

Services who managed to score 271 in their first innings had a solid start in the second innings, but lost three wickets in quick succession. Services finished the day with 86 runs for the loss of three wickets. For Odisha Rajesh Mohanty took two wickets. Odisha are eyeing their second straight win with one day’s of play remaining in the match.

