New-Delhi: The Central government on Wednesday appointed Debadatta Chand as the Executive Director (ED) in the Bank of Baroda.

Chand has been appointed as Executive Director in Bank of Baroda (BoB) for a period of three years from the date of assumption of office that is from March 10.

Prior to this, Chand was serving as Chief General Manager in Punjab National Bank (PNB).

Chand hails from Bolangir in Odisha. He completed his studies from PR high School in Bolangir and then from CAET, Bhhubaneswar.

He has varied experience in different cadres of banking and has also an experience as an Investment Banker and Market Risk Manager.

The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet (ACC) announced the list of 14 CGMs and GMs including Chand who were promoted as EDs of various public sector banks.

Swarup Kumar Saha who is currently working as a Chief General Manager at Punjab National Bank, has been appointed as an Executive Director for a period of three years at the same bank. K. Satyanarayana Raju who is currently working as a Chief General Manager at Bank of Baroda has been appointed as an Executive Director in Canara Bank.

Shri Nitesh Ranjan who is currently working as a Chief General Manager at Union Bank of India has been appointed as an Executive Director in the same bank. Monika Kalia who is currently working as a Chief General Manager at Union Bank of India has been appointed as an Executive Director in Bank of India.

Shri Swarup Dasgupta the General Manager of Bank of India has been elevated as an Executive Director in the same bank. Shri M. Karthikeyan, currently working as a General Manager at Indian Bank has been appointed as an Executive Director in Bank of India.

lshraq All Khan who is currently working as a Chief General Manager at Union Bank of India has been appointed as an Executive Director in UCO Bank. Vivek Wahi who is currently working as a General Manager at Bank of India has been appointed as an Executive Director in Central Bank of India. S. Srimathy who is currently working as a Chief General Manager at Canara Bank has been appointed as an Executive Director in Indian Overseas Bank.

B. Vijaykumar A who is currently working as a General Manager at Bank of India has been appointed as an Executive Director in Bank of Maharashtra. Raghavendra Venkatasheshan Kollegal who is currently working as a General Manager at Bank of India has been appointed as an Executive Director in Punjab and Sind Bank.

Rajeev Purl who is currently working as a Chief General Manager at Punjab National Bank has been appointed as an Executive Director at Central Bank of India. lmrari Amin Siddiqul who is currently working as a General Manager at Indian Bank has been elevated as an Executive Director with the same bank.