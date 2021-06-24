Deba Snana Purnima of Lord Jagannath & siblings begin in Puri

Puri: The famous Deba Snana Purnima of Lord Jagannath and his siblings Lord Balabhadra and Devi Subhadra begins today in the Srimandira premises in Puri of Odisha.

In view of the unprecedented situation of Corona pandemic, the devotees shall not be allowed to participate in the festival. Besides, only the servitors who have RTPCR negative report and have been issued the pass can participate in Snana Yatra.

In order to ensure public congregation during the festival, section 144 of CrPC has been clamped in Puri from 10 pm on Wednesday. The prohibitory orders shall remain in force till 2 pm of June 25.

As many as five ASPs, 23 DSPs, 35 platoons of police force and more than 150 police officers have been deployed in order to smoothen the organization of the holy festival and to maintain the security purposes.

Reportedly, the King of Puri Gajapati Dibya Singh Deo shall not perform the famous ritual of Chhera Panhara in the Snana Mandap. His representative, Mudirasta, shall execute the ritual on behalf of him.

At 1.55 am of June 24, the Pahandi ritual has been held and the three deities have been brought to the Snana Mandap (also said as Snana Bedi).

The famous Gaja besa (elephant attire) has been slated to take place between 11 am to 12 noon.

It is noteworthy that the Snana Yatra is an annual bathing festival of deities celebrated on the Purnima (full moon day) of the Hindu month of Jyeshtha.

On the eve of the auspicious occasion of Snana Yatra, the idols of the deities are brought out from the Garbhagriha (sanctum sanctorum) to the Snana Bedi following the ritual of Pahandi.

The deities are bathed with 108 pots of ritually purified water drawn from the northern well of the temple to the accompaniment of religious incantations.

After the Snana Yatra rituals are performed, the Gods are traditionally believed to fall ill and are kept in Anasara Ghara.

During this period, three Pata Chitra paintings are displayed for devotees for darshan. It is traditionally believed that the ayurvedic medication (‘pnachan’) administered by the Raj Vaidya following which the Gods recover in a fortnight.