Death Toll In Odisha Rises To 79, Check Details

By KalingaTV Bureau

Bhubaneswar: Odisha’s death toll due to coronavirus mounted to 79 with two more patients succumbing to the disease today.

The Health Department sources said two men from Ganjam district died due to Covid-19 while undergoing treatment in hospitals.

The details are as follows:

51-year old male was suffering from morbid obesity.

34-year old male was suffering from hypertension.

With these fatalities, the COVID-19 death toll in the state 77 with 48 of them alone from Ganjam district.

 

