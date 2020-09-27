Death toll in Odisha inches close to 800-mark, 14 succumb to COVID today

By KalingaTV Bureau

Bhubaneswar: Death toll in Odisha have reached close to 800 mark, as fourteen more people from the State have succumbed to the deadly virus COVID in the last 24 hours as informed by the Health and Family Welfare Department today.

Here is the death detailed list: 

1.A 60 year old male of Bolangir district.

2.A 42 year old male of Bhubaneswar.

3.A 58 year old male of Bhubaneswar.

4. A 45 year old female of Cuttack district.

5.A 56 year old male of Cuttack district.

6.A 42 year old male of Cuttack district.

Related News

COVID Claims 16 Lives In Odisha, 4 From Bhubaneswar

15 more die of COVID 19 in Odisha; Toll rises to to 767

Highest Ever COVID Deaths In Odisha, 4 From Bhubaneswar

COVID19 Claims 9 Lives In Odisha, Death Toll Rises To 710 In…

7.A 45 year old male of Dhenkanal district.

8.A 63 year old male of Gajapati district who was also suffering from Hypertension.

9.A 65 year old male of Jajpur district who was also suffering from Diabetes.

10. A 55 year old female of Jajpur district who was also suffering from Old Cerebrovasular Accident & Hemiparesis (right).

11.A 52 year old male of Kendrapada district.

12.A 35 year old female of Kendrapada district who was also suffering from Diabetes.

13.A 67 year old female of Khordha district.

14. A 31 year old female of Subarnapur district who was also suffering from Diabetes.

Death toll in Odisha rises to 797.

You might also like
State

3922 Covid Positives In Odisha Today, Tally Rises To 2,09,374

State

Tourism Sites In Odisha To Reopen From October Informs Tourism Minister Jyoti…

State

Odisha’s MoBus Resumes Operations To Puri And Konark On World Tourism Day

State

Six critical in gas cylinder blast in Odisha

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Follow Us @kalingatv24x7