Death toll in Odisha inches close to 800-mark, 14 succumb to COVID today

Death toll in Odisha inches close to 800-mark, 14 succumb to COVID today

Bhubaneswar: Death toll in Odisha have reached close to 800 mark, as fourteen more people from the State have succumbed to the deadly virus COVID in the last 24 hours as informed by the Health and Family Welfare Department today.

Here is the death detailed list:

1.A 60 year old male of Bolangir district.

2.A 42 year old male of Bhubaneswar.

3.A 58 year old male of Bhubaneswar.

4. A 45 year old female of Cuttack district.

5.A 56 year old male of Cuttack district.

6.A 42 year old male of Cuttack district.

7.A 45 year old male of Dhenkanal district.

8.A 63 year old male of Gajapati district who was also suffering from Hypertension.

9.A 65 year old male of Jajpur district who was also suffering from Diabetes.

10. A 55 year old female of Jajpur district who was also suffering from Old Cerebrovasular Accident & Hemiparesis (right).

11.A 52 year old male of Kendrapada district.

12.A 35 year old female of Kendrapada district who was also suffering from Diabetes.

13.A 67 year old female of Khordha district.

14. A 31 year old female of Subarnapur district who was also suffering from Diabetes.

Death toll in Odisha rises to 797.