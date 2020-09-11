Death Toll In Odisha Crosses 600 Mark, 4 Succumb In Bhubaneswar

By KalingaTV Bureau

Bhubaneswar: Another 14 more patients succumbed to COVID-19 in Odisha in the last 24 hours, taking the toll to 605 on Friday.

The Health Department has identified the deceased as:

1.A 51 year old male of Bhubaneswar who was also suffering from Diabetes, Hypertension.

2. A 56 year old male of Bhubaneswar.

3.A 74 year old female of Bhubaneswar who was also suffering from Hypertension & Hypothyroidism.

4.A 71 year old female of Bhubaneswar district who was also suffering from Diabetes, Hypertension & post Cerebrovascular Accident.

5. A 80 year old female of Cuttack district who was also suffering from Diabetes & hypertension.

6.A 61 year old male of Kalahandi district who was also suffering from Hypertension.

7.A 49 year old male of Khordha district.

8.A 60 year old male of Koraput district who was also suffering from Diabetes.

9.A 65 year old female of Mayurbhanj district.

10. A 45 year old female of Mayurbhanj district.

11. An 86 year old male of Puri district who was also suffering from Diabetes & Coronary Artery Disease.

12. A 72 year old male of Puri district who was also suffering from Diabetes & Hypertension.

13. A 43 year old male of Puri district who was also suffering from Diabetes

14. A 45 year old male of Sambalpur district who was also suffering from Diabetes & Coronary Artery Disease.

 

