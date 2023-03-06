Death toll in Khurda firecracker unit explosion rises to 5

Cuttack: The death toll in the Khurda firecracker unit explosion has climbed to five as an injured person, who was undergoing treatment at SCB Medical College and Hospital breathed his last this evening. The deceased has been identified as Dalagovind Behera (60).

According to the SCB medical sources, Behera was put in the surgery ward following the completion of his dressing at the causality of the hospital. However, a few minutes after his admission at the surgery ward, doctor declared him dead.

It is to be noted here that four persons were killed on the spot while four others including Behera sustained critical injuries following an explosion at firecracker unit at Bhusandapur village in Tangi block of Khurda district this morning.

All the seriously injured persons were first admitted at AIIMS, Bhubaneswar and later shifted to SCB Medical College and Hospital, Cuttack as their condition deteriorated. While Dalagovind breathed his last this evening, the conditions of the rest of the three injured persons are stated to be critical.